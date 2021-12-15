Go to Contents
Wednesday's weather forecast

09:00 December 15, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 11/06 Rain 20

Incheon 11/07 Rain 20

Suwon 12/04 Rain 20

Cheongju 11/04 Rain 60

Daejeon 12/04 Rain 60

Chuncheon 10/02 Rain 30

Gangneung 13/06 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 13/04 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 14/02 Cloudy 20

Jeju 16/09 Cloudy 30

Daegu 14/-1 Cloudy 30

Busan 15/06 Sunny 20

