Wednesday's weather forecast
09:00 December 15, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 11/06 Rain 20
Incheon 11/07 Rain 20
Suwon 12/04 Rain 20
Cheongju 11/04 Rain 60
Daejeon 12/04 Rain 60
Chuncheon 10/02 Rain 30
Gangneung 13/06 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 13/04 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 14/02 Cloudy 20
Jeju 16/09 Cloudy 30
Daegu 14/-1 Cloudy 30
Busan 15/06 Sunny 20
(END)