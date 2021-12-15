Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Jeju earthquake

No overnight aftershocks reported following Jeju earthquake

09:42 December 15, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- No overnight aftershocks were reported following a 4.9 magnitude earthquake that struck off South Korea's southern island of Jeju the previous day, officials said Wednesday.

The earthquake occurred at 5:19 p.m. in waters about 41 kilometers off the island's southwestern city of Seogwipo, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

According to KMA, a total of 13 aftershocks occurred after the earthquake. The last one with a 1.3 magnitude took place at 10:36 p.m. Tuesday near the epicenter.

The interior ministry said it has received 173 reports about the tremor felt across the country, with 114 from Jeju and 37 from South Jeolla Province. No deaths or injuries were reported and four cases of minor property damage were reported in Jeju.

An official points to the epicenter of a 4.9 magnitude earthquake off the southern island of Jeju at the situation room of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries in the central city of Sejong on Dec. 14, 2021. (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK