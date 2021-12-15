(2nd LD) 2.8 magnitude aftershock reported following Jeju earthquake
SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- A 2.8 magnitude aftershock struck near South Korea's southern island of Jeju on Wednesday following a 4.9 magnitude quake reported the previous day, officials said.
The aftershock occurred at 3:06 p.m. in waters about 40 kilometers off the island's southwestern city of Seogwipo, near the epicenter of Tuesday's quake, according to the interior ministry and the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
The agency said no damage was expected from the aftershock.
So far 15 aftershocks with magnitudes ranging between 1.3 and 1.7 occurred since Tuesday's quake took place at 5:19 p.m.
Tuesday's quake was the 11th strongest ever to strike on or off South Korea in terms of magnitude and the biggest to hit the island in history. The strongest one was a 5.8 magnitude quake that hit the southeastern city of Gyeongju on Sept. 12, 2016.
The interior ministry said it has received 173 reports about the tremor being felt in the country, with 114 from Jeju and 37 from South Jeolla Province. No deaths or injuries have been reported and four cases of minor property damage have been reported in Jeju.
The government was maintaining the disaster response readiness system at Level 1 against more potential aftershocks and damage reports.
Later in the day, another 2.3 magnitude earthquake hit near the southern county of Geochang, 225 kilometers south of Seoul.
The quake was reported at a region 15 kilometers northwest of Geochang, South Gyeongsang Province, at 10:02 p.m. at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the agency.
