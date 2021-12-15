Seoul stocks trim losses late Wed. morning ahead of Fed meeting
SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares trimmed losses slightly late Wednesday morning as investors remain cautious ahead of a U.S. rate decision meeting this week.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 6.64 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,981.31 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Investors are now waiting on cues from the two-day Federal Reserve's meeting that ends on Wednesday to reorganize their portfolios amid the extended COVID-19 pandemic, analysts said.
The Fed is widely expected to unveil a quicker tapering of its massive bond purchases, paving the way for sooner-than-expected interest rate hikes next year. The Fed began scaling back its quantitative easing program last month.
"A possible quicker end to the Fed's bond-buying scheme and the spread of the omicron variant are weighing on investor sentiment among others," Kim Yoo-mi, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities, said.
Stocks were mixed across the board.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. fell 0.3 percent to 76,800 won, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. fell 1.2 percent to 209,000 won, leading steelmaker POSCO declined 2.1 percent to 282,500 won, and dominant tobacco company KT&G Corp. shed 3 percent to 83,300 won.
Among gainers, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. rose 0.4 percent to 121,500 won, No. 2 carrier Asiana Airlines Inc. climbed 1.3 percent to 19,900 won, and leading cosmetics firm AmorePacific Corp. was up 3.6 percent to 188,500 won.
The local currency was trading at 1,186.35 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.75 won from the previous session's lose.
