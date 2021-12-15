Yonhap News Summary
(LEAD) S. Korea mulls reducing private gathering size, restoring business curfews: PM
SEOUL -- South Korea is considering further reducing the maximum private gathering size and restoring curfews on business hours to tackle the fast spread of COVID-19 infections, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Wednesday.
Kim made the announcement during a government meeting following sharp increases in case numbers and deaths, including an all-time high of 94 COVID-19 fatalities the previous day.
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases surge to record high; gov't to restore tougher virus curbs
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases and critically ill patients surged to fresh record highs Wednesday, with the government tipped to restore toughest virus curbs to contain the spread of infections.
The country added 7,850 new COVID-19 infections, including 7,828 local infections, raising the cumulative caseload to 536,495, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
(2nd LD) Job growth extended for 9th month in Nov. amid economic recovery
SEOUL -- South Korea reported job additions for the ninth straight month in November amid the economic recovery, but employments in in-person service sectors still remained under strain amid the latest upsurge in COVID-19 cases, data showed Wednesday.
The number of employed people reached 27.79 million last month, 553,000 more than a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
(LEAD) N. Korea to convene parliamentary meeting in February
SEOUL -- North Korea will hold a session of its rubber-stamp legislature in February to discuss the state budget and issues of adopting laws on childcare and overseas compatriots, Pyongyang's state media reported Wednesday.
The standing committee of the Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) held a plenary session the previous day and made the decision to open the parliamentary meeting on Feb. 6, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
Blinken highlights S. Korea-U.S. alliance as key to free and open Indo-Pacific
WASHINGTON -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday underscored the importance of the South Korea-U.S. alliance in maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.
He also emphasized the importance of cooperation between the two countries to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.
"We will forge stronger connections within and beyond the region. We'll deepen our treaty alliances with Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, the Philippines, and Thailand," Blinken said of the importance of U.S. alliances in the region while delivering a speech at Universitas Indonesia in Jakarta.
Court orders cancellation of answer to disputed CSAT bioscience question
SEOUL -- A court on Wednesday ruled that a bioscience question in this year's college entrance exam had errors and ordered the state-run agency responsible for producing the test to cancel its designated answer.
The Seoul Administrative Court ruled in favor of 92 examinees disputing question No. 20 of the bioscience part 2 section of this year's College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) developed by the Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation (KICE).
