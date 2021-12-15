Samsung Lions re-sign free agent pitcher Baek Jung-hyun
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- The Samsung Lions re-signed their own free agent pitcher Baek Jung-hyun on Wednesday, bringing back the 34-year-old starter coming off the best season of his career.
The Lions said Baek agreed to a four-year deal worth up to 3.8 billion won (US$3.2 million). He will make 2 billion won total in guaranteed salary and received 1.4 billion won in signing bonus. Baek can make up to 400 million won more in incentives.
Baek wrote a popular feel-good story in 2021 in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), finally emerging as a front-end starter after spending the past 13 years in relative obscurity.
He went 14-5 with a 2.63 ERA, finished second in the KBO in ERA and fourth in wins. His win total and ERA, as well as 157 2/3 innings pitched and 109 strikeouts, were all career best.
"Negotiations weren't difficult at all," Baek said. "I always dreamed of pitching for Samsung, and I am really happy to have signed this deal. I will never forget where I came from and continue to put in the work."
