Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #KBO #baseball

Samsung Lions re-sign free agent pitcher Baek Jung-hyun

14:57 December 15, 2021

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- The Samsung Lions re-signed their own free agent pitcher Baek Jung-hyun on Wednesday, bringing back the 34-year-old starter coming off the best season of his career.

The Lions said Baek agreed to a four-year deal worth up to 3.8 billion won (US$3.2 million). He will make 2 billion won total in guaranteed salary and received 1.4 billion won in signing bonus. Baek can make up to 400 million won more in incentives.

Baek Jung-hyun of the Samsung Lions (R) poses for a photo after re-signing with the Korea Baseball Organization club on Dec. 15, 2021, in this photo provided by the Lions. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Baek wrote a popular feel-good story in 2021 in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), finally emerging as a front-end starter after spending the past 13 years in relative obscurity.

He went 14-5 with a 2.63 ERA, finished second in the KBO in ERA and fourth in wins. His win total and ERA, as well as 157 2/3 innings pitched and 109 strikeouts, were all career best.

"Negotiations weren't difficult at all," Baek said. "I always dreamed of pitching for Samsung, and I am really happy to have signed this deal. I will never forget where I came from and continue to put in the work."

In this file photo from Nov. 10, 2021, Baek Jung-hyun of the Samsung Lions pitches against the Doosan Bears in the bottom of the first inning of Game 2 in the second round of the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK