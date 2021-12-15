Seoul named world's best MICE city for 7th consecutive year
SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- Seoul has been selected as the Best MICE City for the seventh consecutive year by a prestigious international travel magazine, the metropolitan government said Wednesday.
MICE is an acronym that stands for meetings, incentive tours, conventions and exhibitions.
The city government said Global Traveler, the world-renowned business travel magazine, has chosen Seoul as the world's best city in the MICE category for seven years in a row since 2015.
Every year, the magazine surveys its 300,000 readers to conduct the Global Traveler Tested Reader Survey Awards and selects the best in various categories, including MICE city, airline and hotel.
The city government said it has achieved the best MICE city title after making persistent efforts to develop its MICE sector despite the spread of COVID-19. In April, the Seoul government announced comprehensive measures to switch to a hybrid MICE strategy, which calls for hosting online and offline events through the use of cutting-edge ICT technology.
The government has so far succeeded in attracting 18 international conferences to Seoul, including the "2025 World Congress of Neurology" and the "2024 International Electric Vehicle Symposium and Exhibition." Next year, the "15th World Forestry Congress" will be held offline.
