Australia reopens border to vaccinated S. Koreans: envoy
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- Australia on Wednesday began allowing fully vaccinated South Koreans to travel to parts of its territory without needing to apply for exemptions from travel restrictions, its ambassador to Seoul said.
Australia reopened its borders to Korean nationals for the first time since March 2020 following its ban on the entry of foreigners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"From today, eligible ROK citizens can travel from (ROK) to participating (Australian) states and territories without needing to seek a travel exemption," Catherine Raper, Australian envoy to Seoul, wrote on Twitter, referring to South Korea's official name, Republic of Korea.
Among the participating states are New South Wales, Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory.
Visitors to Australia are required to be fully vaccinated and fly directly from South Korea, according to Seoul officials.
Travelers to the selective states should take a PCR test within 24 hours of their arrival and isolate themselves for the first three days of their stay, officials noted.
The decision was announced on the last day of President Moon Jae-in's state visit to Australia, in which the two nations agreed to elevate the bilateral relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership and expand cooperation in various areas.
