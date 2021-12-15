Go to Contents
Thelma Therapeutics to raise 6.1 bln won via stock offering

18:49 December 15, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- Thelma Therapeutics Co.on Wednesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 6.1 billion won (US$5.1 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to pay off its debts.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 3.58 million common shares at a price of 1,700 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
