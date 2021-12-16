Korean-language dailies

-- No longer return to normal: 4 people gatherings, 9 p.m. curfew (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Brakes on normalization: restricting private gatherings, business hours (Kookmin Daily)

-- Tightening social distancing, 4 people gatherings, 9 p.m. curfew (Donga Ilbo)

-- Return to normalcy stopped (Seoul Shinmun)

-- 'With COVID-19' comes to end (Segye Times)

-- We lose virus control, normal life (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Social distancing returning (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Curfews on business hours expected to be set at 9 or 10 p.m. (Hankyoreh)

-- Cancellation of answer to disputed CSAT question could create negative impact (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Return to normal stopped (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Samsung Electronics clinches orders from STMicroelectronics, IBM (Korea Economic Daily)

