Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 16.
Korean-language dailies
-- No longer return to normal: 4 people gatherings, 9 p.m. curfew (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Brakes on normalization: restricting private gatherings, business hours (Kookmin Daily)
-- Tightening social distancing, 4 people gatherings, 9 p.m. curfew (Donga Ilbo)
-- Return to normalcy stopped (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 'With COVID-19' comes to end (Segye Times)
-- We lose virus control, normal life (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Social distancing returning (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Curfews on business hours expected to be set at 9 or 10 p.m. (Hankyoreh)
-- Cancellation of answer to disputed CSAT question could create negative impact (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Return to normal stopped (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Samsung Electronics clinches orders from STMicroelectronics, IBM (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Distancing measures coming back (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- PM hints at social distancing's return as cases rise to new high (Korea Herald)
-- Gov't to halt 'return to normalcy' amid resurgent COVID (Korea Times)
