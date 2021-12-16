Go to Contents
Recommended #coronavirus curbs

S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM

08:35 December 16, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will reduce the maximum private gathering size to four people nationwide and restore a 9 p.m. curfew on restaurant and cafe business hours in a bid to stem the fast spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Thursday.

The new measures will be in effect from Saturday until Jan. 2, Kim said during a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.

The announcement marks a reversal of the government's phased program for a return to normal that began last month with the loosening of virus restrictions.

