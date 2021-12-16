Go to Contents
N. Korea in commemorative mood ahead of 10th anniv. of ex-leader's passing

09:47 December 16, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is holding a series of events memorializing late leader Kim Jong-il ahead of the 10th anniversary of his passing this week, Pyongyang's state media said Thursday.

Kim, the father of current leader Kim Jong-un, died on Dec. 17, 2011, after having ruled the reclusive regime since the death of his father and national founder, Kim Il-sung, in 1994.

In Pyongyang, young workers and students held a meeting to remember the late leader, and an art exhibition opened with works depicting his life, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency.

In an editorial, the North's main newspaper, the Rodong Sinmun, said the past decade has been a "history of learning and following Kim Jong-il's faith, determination and courage for a revolution."

The state media also said international organizations sent flower baskets to mark the anniversary.

Eyes are on whether North Korea will hold a massive public event for the upcoming anniversary, as Pyongyang usually marks every fifth and 10th anniversary with larger events.

The North held a large-scale gathering in Pyongyang to commemorate Kim Jong-il's death on the first, second, third and fifth anniversaries.

Last year, Kim paid tribute at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where the body of the late leader lies in state, to mark the ninth anniversary of his death.

In this file photo, released by the North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Dec. 17, 2020, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C, front) visits the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang to pay tribute to his deceased father, Kim Jong-il, as the North marks the ninth anniversary of the former leader's death. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

