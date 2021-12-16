Ruling party presidential candidate Lee apologizes for his son's alleged gambling
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- The ruling Democratic Party's presidential candidate, Lee Jae-myung, apologized Thursday over gambling allegations involving his son.
The Chosun Ilbo daily reported earlier in the day that a person believed to be one of Lee's sons wrote more than a hundred postings on an online poker game community from early 2019 to mid-2020, including those about his visits to gambling places around Seoul.
"To those who must have been disappointed by my son's foolish behavior, my son and I apologize with a deep bow," Lee said in a press release.
Lee said the person in question is indeed his son.
"My son appears to have yielded to temptation for a certain period of time. ... As a parent, (I am) responsible for the deficiency in my child's education," he said.
Lee said his son is repenting for his past behavior, adding it will not be repeated again in the future.
