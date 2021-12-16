Hyundai Glovis wins 502 bln won vehicle delivery deal
11:26 December 16, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Glovis, the logistics unit of Hyundai Motor Group, said Thursday it has received a 502 billion won (US$424 million) vehicle delivery deal from a global carmaker.
Hyundai Glovis will deliver vehicles assembled in China to Europe for 12 months through December 2022, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company did not provide the name of the carmaker.
From January to September, its net profit rose 20 percent to 526.98 billion won from 437.83 billion won during the same period of last year.
