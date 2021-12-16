Seoul stocks up late Thur. morning on eased FOMC uncertainties
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Thursday morning amid eased uncertainties from the FOMC meeting results.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 15.33 points, or 0.51 percent, to 3,004.72 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The key stock index partially erased its earlier gains, with tougher virus curbs to soon go into effect.
Stocks traded in positive terrain, largely as the FOMC results stayed within the market expectations, particularly the Fed's stimulus withdrawal and interest rate hike plans.
The Fed said it would double the speed of the tapering of its bond purchasing program and projected three rate hikes in 2022. The Fed also expects there could be two rate hikes each in 2023 and 2024.
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite jumped 2.15 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 1.08 percent.
South Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit a fresh high of 7,622, and the number of critically ill patients neared 1,000.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics gained 0.39 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix added 0.81 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver moved up 0.39 percent, and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics jumped 4.87 percent due to the country's record virus cases.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor traded flat, and leading chemical firm LG Chem increased 1.72 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,182.25 won to the U.S. dollar, up 2.95 won from the previous session's close.
