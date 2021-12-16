Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
SEOUL, -- South Korea will reduce the maximum private gathering size to four people nationwide and restore a 9 p.m. curfew on restaurant and cafe business hours, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Thursday, as the government rolled back its "living with COVID-19" scheme amid surging infections.
Under the new measures, which will be in effect from Saturday until Jan. 2, the use of restaurants and cafes will be restricted to up to four vaccinated people per visit. Those who have not been vaccinated will be able to use the facilities alone or request take-out or delivery, Kim said.
-----------------
Critically ill COVID-19 cases near 1,000; tighter virus curbs to take effect
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed above 7,000 for the second consecutive day Thursday and the number of critically ill COVID-19 patients rose close to 1,000 as the country prepares to bring back tougher virus curbs to stem the spread of the virus.
The country added 7,622 more COVID-19 cases, including 7,591 local infections, bringing the cumulative total to 544,117, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
S. Korea's 2022 economic growth target set at early 3 percent range: finance minister
SEOUL -- South Korea's top economic policymaker said Thursday the government plans to make efforts to help the country's economy grow in the early 3 percent range next year amid heightened economic uncertainty.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said the country plans to focus on boosting domestic demand and conducting fiscal spending in the fourth quarter to achieve the 4 percent range growth target for this year.
-----------------
(LEAD) Outcome of Fed meeting to have limited impact on S. Korean market: official
SEOUL -- The U.S. Federal Reserve's announcement of plans to accelerate the tapering of its asset purchases is expected to have a limited impact on the South Korean financial market as the outcome was in line with market expectations, a senior government official said Thursday.
After a two-day policy meeting, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday (U.S. time) it will double the pace of tapering its bond purchases and likely end them in March. The U.S. central bank signaled three rate hikes by the end of 2022 amid surging inflation.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. to discuss 'trusted' 5G network at upcoming dialogue: Washington diplomat
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States plan to discuss cooperation on "trusted" 5G networks, global supply chains and other key issues in their upcoming economic talks, a senior U.S. diplomat said Thursday, amid an intensifying America-China rivalry.
Jose W. Fernandez, the undersecretary of state for economic growth, energy and the environment, said he expects to talk about a number of "positive" economic issues during the sixth Senior Economic Dialogue (SED) slated for Friday, noting cooperation in the 5G network will be one of the key issues.
-----------------
Income gap narrows to record low in 2020 on emergency cash handouts
SEOUL -- The income gap between the haves and have-nots in South Korea narrowed to a record low in 2020 on the back of the government's provision of emergency cash handouts amid the pandemic, data showed Thursday.
The Gini coefficient measured with disposable income, a gauge of income inequality, came in at 0.331 last year, down from 0.339 the previous year, according to the data from Statistics Korea.
