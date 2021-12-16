Go to Contents
Ex-BTOB member released after his prison term on drug conviction commuted

15:15 December 16, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- Jung Il-hoon, a former member of K-pop boy band BTOB, was released from jail Thursday after an appellate court commuted his previous two-year prison term on a drug conviction to a suspended sentence.

The Seoul High Court gave a suspended two-year sentence to the 27-year-old K-pop artist who was indicted in April on charges of buying and smoking marijuana worth 133 million won (US$112,331) on 161 occasions between July 2016 and January 2019.

Upon the verdict, Jung was released from jail where he had been serving a two-year term handed down in June by a lower court.

The high court also ordered a forfeiture of 120 million won along with 40 hours of drug treatment programs.

"The sentence was redetermined in consideration of his family's strong commitment to guide him as well as his determination, seen during the six-month time in jail, not to commit the crime again," the court said.

Jung left BTOB after his drug allegations came to light.

This photo shows Jung Il-hoon, a former member of K-pop boy band BTOB. (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

