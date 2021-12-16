Yonhap News Summary
(LEAD) Moon apologizes for restoring tough social distancing measures
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in apologized to the nation Thursday for restoring tough social distancing measures following a spike in coronavirus cases and deaths.
Moon issued the apology shortly after the government announced new measures to reduce the maximum private gathering size to four people and restore a 9 p.m. curfew on restaurant and cafe business hours.
(2nd LD) Outcome of Fed meeting to have limited impact on S. Korean market: official
SEOUL -- The U.S. Federal Reserve's announcement of plans to accelerate the tapering of its asset purchases is expected to have a limited impact on the South Korean financial market as the outcome was in line with market expectations, a senior government official said Thursday.
After a two-day policy meeting, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday (U.S. time) it will double the pace of tapering its bond purchases and likely end them in March. The U.S. central bank signaled three rate hikes by the end of 2022 amid surging inflation.
(2nd LD) S. Korea's US$60 bln currency swap deal with U.S. to expire on Dec. 31: BOK
SEOUL -- South Korea's $60 billion currency swap contract with the United States will expire as scheduled later this month as financial and economic situations at home and abroad remain stable, Seoul's central bank said Thursday.
The Bank of Korea (BOK) and the U.S. Federal Reserve signed the currency swap contract in March 2020 to ease financial anxiety caused by the coronavirus pandemic and had since extended the deal three times. It is set to expire on Dec. 31.
(2nd LD) Critically ill COVID-19 cases near 1,000; tighter virus curbs to take effect
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed above 7,000 for the second consecutive day Thursday and the number of critically ill COVID-19 patients rose close to 1,000, as the country prepares to bring back tougher virus curbs to stem the spread of the virus.
Authorities warned that daily infections could spike to as many as 10,000 this month and 20,000 in January if the spread of the virus exacerbates, saying that restoring the virus restrictions is essential in this stage of battling the disease.
(LEAD) Consumer inflation expected to run at 2 pct range next year: BOK
SEOUL -- South Korea's central bank chief said Thursday that the country's consumer inflation is expected to run at the 2 percent range next year as global supply bottlenecks, high oil prices and rebounding consumption could drive up the overall price levels.
The Bank of Korea also forecast that consumer inflation will run higher than the bank's target for "a considerable" period as demand-pull inflationary pressure will drive up prices of goods and services.
(3rd LD) S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
SEOUL -- South Korea will reduce the maximum private gathering size to four people nationwide and restore a 9 p.m. curfew on restaurant and cafe business hours, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Thursday, as the government rolled back its "living with COVID-19" scheme amid surging infections.
Under the new measures, which will be in effect from Saturday until Jan. 2, the use of restaurants and cafes will be restricted to up to four vaccinated people per visit. Those who have not been vaccinated will be able to use the facilities alone or request take-out or delivery, Kim said.
