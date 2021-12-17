Korean-language dailies

-- Full in-person classes suspended, Moon apologizes for tougher virus curbs (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 'Daily virus cases could surpass 20,000' (Kookmin Daily)

-- 'Daily cases could soar to 20,000 next month without virus curbs' (Donga Ilbo)

-- Schools on halt over failed virus fight, Moon apologizes (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Moon apologizes for 'toughening virus curbs again' (Segye Times)

-- Official says, 'Daily cases could soar to 20,000,' Moon apologizes (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Family-related risks rock election camps of Lee, Yoon (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Yoon's wife again found to have falsified credentials when applying for job (Hankyoreh)

-- Grim COVID-19 situation jolts year-end season (Hankook Ilbo)

-- U.S. in aggressive monetary tightening, three rake hikes next year (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Four elements differentiate fates of Seoul's, Tokyo's virus fights (Korea Economic Daily)

