(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 17)
Belated measures
: Korea faces uphill battle against COVID-19
The Moon Jae-in administration has decided to halt its "Living with COVID-19" strategy and return to strict social distancing measures as the pandemic continues to rage throughout the country. The move is designed to avert the collapse of the healthcare system, to take better care of patients and prevent deaths.
On Thursday, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum announced emergency measures to be enforced for 16 days from Saturday to step up the fight against the resurgent coronavirus. They include reducing the maximum number of participants in private gatherings to four and reintroducing a 9 p.m. curfew on restaurants and cafes. Kim also revealed a plan to expand the implementation of the vaccine pass system requiring visitors to present proof of vaccination or negative test results.
Those measures should have been taken earlier ― at least when daily new infections began to rise early this month, with the new Omicron variant spreading rapidly throughout the world. But the government has wasted time, and delayed taking tougher quarantine measures and strengthening social distancing guidelines. In this sense, the Moon administration cannot deflect criticism for being too complacent in dealing with COVID-19.
The health authorities have also failed to make thorough preparations before pushing for a gradual return to normal life which started Nov. 1. Every time a new viral wave hit the country, the government vowed to expand medical capacity for the treatment of patients infected with the highly contagious disease. But it has done nothing to increase the number of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients, particularly those with serious symptoms.
It is difficult to understand why top policymakers have been hesitant to take tougher action against the raging pandemic. They have taken flak for refusing to accept growing calls from doctors and other medical experts to temporarily stop the "Living with COVID-19" scheme to better respond to the virus. It is disappointing to see the government take belated measures only when the country's healthcare system is on the brink of collapse. The Moon administration has yet to announce concrete steps to keep the system in operation and increase hospital beds for critically ill COVID-19 patients.
The government cannot attain its goal of reducing the number of seriously ill patients and prevent deaths without taking more radical action. Daily new infections are approaching 8,000, with the number of critically ill patients hitting a record high of 989, Thursday. Sixty-two people died of the pandemic, raising the aggregate death toll to 4,518. Almost all hospital beds are now occupied, forcing 1,032 patients to wait for hospitalization. There are growing worries that more and more patients may die without receiving treatment.
Another problem is that the government has yet to come up with any measures to compensate small business owners and the self-employed for their losses that will arise from the tightened restrictions on their business operation. Without their cooperation, the country cannot win the fight against the virus.
(END)