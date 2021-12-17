3.2 magnitude aftershock reported 3 days after Jeju earthquake
07:47 December 17, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- A 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck near South Korea's southern island of Jeju on Friday in the 18th aftershock following a 4.9 magnitude quake earlier this week, officials said.
The aftershock occurred at 6:22 a.m. in waters about 38 kilometers off the island's southwestern city of Seogwipo, near the epicenter of Tuesday's quake, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
Officials said the quake was the 18th and the biggest aftershock of Tuesday's earthquake.
Local fire authorities said no damage was expected from the aftershock.
