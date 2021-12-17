LG rolls out indoor gardening appliance amid pandemic stress
By Woo Jae-yeon
SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- The prolonged pandemic has significantly changed how people spend their time at home, which became the location for everything from exercise to work.
To some, it became a primary place to garden.
LG Electronics Inc. has rolled out an automated indoor gardening appliance, LG tiiun, which means "to sprout" in Korean, tapping into the growing need to grow plants, vegetables and produce at home all year round.
The gardening technology used for the latest home appliance, the company said, is the epitome of the tech company's "decades of expertise honed from developing advanced refrigerators, water purifiers and ventilation systems."
The technologies enable the optimal conditions for plants' organic growth in terms of temperature, the ideal amount of moisture and light, it added.
"LG tiiun is a practical and convenient solution for busy consumers who want to enjoy a greener, healthier lifestyle at home," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of the company's home appliance and air solution division.
"A stylish addition to one's home or apartment, our smart gardening system makes growing herbs, leafy greens and flowers fun and simple, even for those of us with zero gardening experience," he added.
The company showcased a refrigerator-sized indoor vegetable cultivator during last year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas for the first time.
Samsung Electronics Co. also unveiled a plant cultivator prototype, Bespoke Plant, at that time, but it has yet to jump into the mass market.
LG's latest appliance, LG tiiun, became much smaller in size and smarter as it can be controlled and monitored via LG's ThinQ application. It is fitted with a transparent door that allows users to watch plants grow and comes in natural beige and natural green from the color palette of its premium Object collection, which the company said can complement any home aesthetic.
The company said the LG tiiun and its smaller version, LG tiiun mini, will be on virtual display during the CES 2022, slated for Jan. 5-8, for visitors to experience them through advanced virtual and augmented reality technologies.
