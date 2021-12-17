Go to Contents
Lee says son denies prostitution allegations

11:47 December 17, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- Ruling Democratic Party (DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung said Friday his elder son has denied allegations he visited a massage parlor for sex.

The allegations were raised against Lee's 29-year-old son after he was found to have left a comment on an online poker forum that advised people against visiting a spa in Seongnam, south of Seoul, because it did not keep its massaging hours.

"I also checked, but he says there was no sex trafficking," Lee told reporters after a party meeting at the DP headquarters. "He swears it's not true, so as a parent, I have to trust him."

Lee apologized for his son's gambling on Thursday.

Lee Jae-myung, the presidential nominee of the ruling Democratic Party, speaks at a COVID-19 response meeting at the party headquarters in Seoul on Dec. 17, 2021. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

