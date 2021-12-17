Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) New COVID-19 cases above 7,400 for 3rd day ahead of restoring tougher virus curbs
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed above 7,400 for the third consecutive day Friday, with the country set to restore tight social distancing and other virus curbs to contain the fast spread of the virus.
The country added 7,435 more COVID-19 cases, including 7,400 local infections, bringing the cumulative total to 551,551, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
(LEAD) Virus flare-up feared to hurt domestic demand: finance ministry
SEOUL -- South Korea's domestic demand is feared to lose steam amid the latest upsurge in COVID-19 cases and tighter antivirus measures, the finance ministry said Friday.
Amid global inflation risks and supply chain disruptions, Asia's fourth-largest economy faces persisting uncertainty due to the spread of the omicron variant and major economies' move to accelerate monetary policy shifts, the ministry said in its monthly economic assessment report, called the Green Book.
-----------------
(LEAD) Air Force officer gets 9-yr prison term over sexual harassment
SEOUL -- A noncommissioned Air Force officer was sentenced to nine years of imprisonment Friday for sexually abusing a female colleague who later took her own life, according to a military court.
The master sergeant, surnamed Jang, was accused of groping the victim of the same rank inside a car in March. He also blackmailed her not to report the case to the authorities while sending threatening text messages.
-----------------
(LEAD) Q3 overseas direct investment rises at steepest pace in nearly 5 years
SEOUL -- South Korea's overseas direct investment rose at the fastest pace in nearly five years in the third quarter amid the global economic recovery, data showed Friday.
South Korean companies' overseas investments came to US$17.01 billion in the July-September period, up 58.2 percent from the previous year, according to the data by the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
-----------------
(2nd LD) N. Korea urges 'absolute trust' in its leader, marking his father's death anniversary
SEOUL -- North Korea's state media called for "absolute trust" in leader Kim Jong-un, as the country marked 10 years since the death of former leader Kim Jong-il on Friday.
Kim died on Dec. 17, 2011, after having ruled the reclusive regime since the death of his father and national founder, Kim Il-sung, in 1994. Kim Jong-un, the third son of the late leader, took over the helm of the North in another hereditary succession of power.
-----------------
PM says gov't mobilizes all possible resources to support small businesses
SEOUL -- Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Friday the government has mobilized all possible resources to provide additional financial support to small businesses that will be affected by the new virus curbs.
Kim spoke at a joint press briefing with economy-related ministers on the government's plan to pay 1 million won (US$844) each to 3.2 million small business owners following its announcement of stricter social distancing measures the previous day.
-----------------
U.N. adopts resolution on N. Korean human rights abuses
WASHINGTON -- The United Nations on Thursday adopted a resolution on North Korean human rights, condemning systematic and gross human rights violations in the reclusive nation.
It marks the 17th consecutive year the UNSC has adopted a resolution on North Korean human rights.
-----------------
(LEAD) U.S. keeps N. Korea on state sponsors of terrorism list
WASHINGTON -- The United States continues to keep North Korea on its list of state sponsors of terrorism, a state department report showed Thursday.
North Korea has been on the list of state sponsors of terrorism since 2017 when North Korean agents assassinated leader Kim Jong-un's half brother, Kim Jong-nam, using chemical agents in Malaysia.
