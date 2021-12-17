MIKTA foreign ministers issue joint statement on Afghan humanitarian situation
SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and four other middle-power countries on Friday expressed their "increasing concern" about the worsening humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.
The foreign ministers of South Korea, Mexico, Indonesia, Turkey and Australia, issued a MIKTA joint statement on the matter. MIKTA, formed from the initials of the five nations, is the name of their group launched in 2013 as a partnership for progress. It is intended to cooperate and collaborate on matters of global importance.
"Today we are combining our voices to call on reinforced multilateral efforts on the dire situation faced by the people in Afghanistan and those displaced in neighboring countries, which will only worsen in the approaching winter months without direct and significant international support," the statement read.
It stressed the need for a coordinated, effective and continued response to the problem, especially as the ministers pointed out "widespread reports of the loss of rights for women and girls, which they described as 'deeply disturbing.'"
"MIKTA stands in solidarity with the Afghan people and will work together to support the delivery of an effective humanitarian response," it added.
In September, the ministers released a joint statement voicing deep concern with the situation unfolding in the Taliban-controlled war-torn nation.
(END)