Recommended #NK weekly-inter-Korean news

Summary of inter-Korean news this week

16:00 December 17, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.

------------
N. Korea's economy continues marketization under leader Kim: unification ministry

SEOUL -- The private-sector proportion of North Korea's economy has steadily been on the rise over the last decade since leader Kim Jong-un took power, Seoul's unification ministry said Thursday, in a sign of the country's continued marketization.

Citing surveys of North Korean defectors, the ministry said that more North Korean people have engaged in private economic activities under Kim's leadership in a division of the country's economy that had been controlled predominantly by the state.

------------
Spy agency warns of increased hacking attempts ahead of presidential election

SEOUL -- South Korea's spy agency warned Wednesday of a possible rise in the number of hacking attempts to glean information on the country's diplomatic and security affairs ahead of the March presidential election.

In a document on cybersecurity, the National Intelligence Service said state-backed hackers could beef up attempts to steal information on Seoul's North Korea policy and other security issues as a new administration is set to be launched in the South in May next year.

------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's intel chief says U.S. vaccine support to N.K. could help revive nuclear talks

SEOUL -- South Korea's intelligence chief said Monday Washington's possible proposal to provide COVID-19 vaccines to Pyongyang could serve as momentum to bring it back to long-stalled nuclear negotiations.

Park Jie-won, the head of the National Intelligence Service, said holding a meeting itself with North Koreans, let alone a dialogue with them, is difficult amid Pyongyang's strict border controls to stave off the coronavirus but the North cannot indefinitely keep its border closed.

------------
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration

SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in said Monday that the United States, China and North Korea agree in principle on declaring a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War and Seoul will push to make it happen.

Moon was speaking at a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison after bilateral summit talks in Canberra.
(END)

