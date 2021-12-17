Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
Britain names new ambassador to North Korea
SEOUL -- David Ellis, a former British deputy head of mission in Tokyo, has been appointed as the country's new ambassador to North Korea, London's foreign ministry has said.
Effective immediately, Ellis will temporarily work from London to replace Colin Crooks who will serve as the new ambassador to South Korea starting next year.
------------
U.N. adopts resolution on N. Korean human rights abuses
WASHINGTON -- The United Nations on Thursday adopted a resolution on North Korean human rights, condemning systematic and gross human rights violations in the reclusive nation.
It marks the 17th consecutive year the UNSC has adopted a resolution on North Korean human rights.
------------
(LEAD) U.S. keeps N. Korea on state sponsors of terrorism list
WASHINGTON -- The United States continues to keep North Korea on its list of state sponsors of terrorism, a state department report showed Thursday.
North Korea has been on the list of state sponsors of terrorism since 2017 when North Korean agents assassinated leader Kim Jong-un's half brother, Kim Jong-nam, using chemical agents in Malaysia.
------------
U.S. committed to Singapore Declaration, open to dialogue with N. Korea: Lambert
WASHINGTON -- The United States is committed to the Singapore Declaration that calls for the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and normalization of U.S.-North Korea relations, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Japan and Korea Mark Lambert said Wednesday.
Lambert also reiterated the U.S.' willingness to meet with North Korea at any time without preconditions.
------------
Recent N. Korean missile tests aimed at defeating missile defense programs: CRS report
WASHINGTON -- North Korea appears to be aiming to counter or cripple U.S. missile defense programs deployed in the Northeast Asian region, the U.S. Congressional Research Service (CRS) said in a report released Monday.
The report follows a series of short and medium-range missile tests conducted by the North this year.
------------
(LEAD) U.S. holds no hostility, awaits positive response for dialogue from N. Korea: State Dept.
WASHINGTON -- The United States has no hostile policy toward North Korea while it continues to wait for a positive response from the reclusive state to its outreach, a state department spokesperson said Monday.
Jalina Porter, principal deputy spokesperson for the state department, also reiterated the U.S. remains ready to meet with North Korea any time without any preconditions.
(END)