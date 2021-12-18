Saturday's weather forecast
09:00 December 18, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 00/-10 Sunny 80
Incheon 03/-8 Sunny 80
Suwon 01/-10 Sunny 80
Cheongju 01/-10 Sunny 60
Daejeon 02/-10 Sunny 60
Chuncheon -1/-14 Sunny 60
Gangneung 04/-7 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 02/-7 Sunny 60
Gwangju 02/-5 Sunny 60
Jeju 07/03 Sleet 60
Daegu 03/-7 Cloudy 20
Busan 05/-5 Sunny 0
(END)