-- Small businesses call for change in gov't-led virus controls (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Gov't to give 1 mln-won grants to virus-hit mom-and-pop stores (Kookmin Daily)

-- Booster shots for 1 mln seniors over 50 must be completed in 2 weeks (Donga Ilbo)

-- Small businesses to be given 1 mln won each (Segye Times)

-- Illegal deals detected at big-budget solar energy project in Saemangeum (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Small business owners complain of gov't bailout fund (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Lee or Yoon: comprehensive political realignment (Hankyoreh)

-- Gov't to pour 1 mln-won grants into small business owners (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Stocks of three Meritz Financial Group affiliates rise sharply in 2021 (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Provincial express bus terminals on verge of collapse due to drop in passengers (Korea Economic Daily)

