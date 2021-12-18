Go to Contents
10:28 December 18, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 18.

Korean-language dailies
-- Small businesses call for change in gov't-led virus controls (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't to give 1 mln-won grants to virus-hit mom-and-pop stores (Kookmin Daily)
-- Booster shots for 1 mln seniors over 50 must be completed in 2 weeks (Donga Ilbo)
-- Small businesses to be given 1 mln won each (Segye Times)
-- Illegal deals detected at big-budget solar energy project in Saemangeum (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Small business owners complain of gov't bailout fund (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Lee or Yoon: comprehensive political realignment (Hankyoreh)
-- Gov't to pour 1 mln-won grants into small business owners (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Stocks of three Meritz Financial Group affiliates rise sharply in 2021 (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Provincial express bus terminals on verge of collapse due to drop in passengers (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)

