Infant mistakenly given COVID-19 vaccine instead of flu shot

13:05 December 18, 2021

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- A 7-month-old infant has been accidentally given the COVID-19 vaccine instead of a flu shot, local authorities said Saturday.

A pediatrician in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, mistakenly gave the baby an adult dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which was for the baby's mother, on Sept. 29, according to the municipal government.

The baby was treated at a nearby hospital for five days but showed no special signs of side effects, the authorities said.

The parents have reportedly filed a lawsuit against the pediatrician, seeking compensation for the wrong injection.

In this file photo taken on Oct. 23, 2021, a person gets a COVID-19 vaccine in Seoul. (Yonhap)

