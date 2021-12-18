Kim Yo-jong, sister of N. Korean leader, believed to have been promoted
SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- Kim Yo-jong, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's powerful sister, is believed to have been promoted to a higher official position, according to a North Korean media report Saturday.
In the report on a memorial event for late former leader Kim Jong-il held a day earlier, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) listed Kim Yo-jong alongside members of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party as having attended the ceremony.
Kim was listed between eight sitting members of the Political Bureau and other alternate members, suggesting she may have been named a member or an alternate member of the organ.
In the airing of the memorial ceremony by the North's state TV on Friday, Kim was also seen standing next to Kim Yong-chol and two other Political Bureau members.
Kim is currently a member of the State Affairs Commission and vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party.
Kim had previously served as alternate member of the powerful political bureau but was demoted at a party congress in January.
