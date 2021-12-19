1997 -- President Kim Young-sam and President-elect Kim Dae-jung agree to grant special pardons to former Presidents Chun Doo-hwan and Roh Tae-woo. Chun and Roh were sentenced to life imprisonment and 17 years in prison, respectively, for their roles in a 1979 coup that brought Chun to power in 1980. Chun served as president until February 1988, when he was succeeded by Roh, who served as president for five years.

