Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Hankook Tire-wage deal

Hankook Tire resumes operations at its plants in S. Korea after strike

12:34 December 19, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- Hankook Tire & Technology Co., the world's sixth-largest tiremaker by sales, said it resumed operations at its two plants in South Korea on Sunday, 26 days after a strike began over this year's wage deal.

The deal reached Friday includes a 6 percent increase in basic monthly pay, 5 million won (US$4,200) in performance-based pay and a bonus of 2 million won per worker.

The agreement ended the strike that began Nov. 24. It marked the first strike since the foundation of the company's labor union in 1962.

A Hankook Tire official said the company plans to normalize the production at its two plants in South Korea, which have a combined daily production capacity of 100,000 units.

From January to September, Hankook Tire's net profit more than doubled to 525.4 billion won from 235.2 billion won a year earlier.

Hankook Tire earns over 80 percent of its total revenue from abroad.

It has eight plants -- two in South Korea, one in Hungary, one in the United States, three in China and one in Indonesia -- whose combined capacity reaches 102 million tires per year.

This undated photo, provided by Hankook Tire & Technology Co., shows the company's production facilities in Daejeon, about 160 kilometers south of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK