07:02 December 20, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 20.

Korean-language dailies
-- 'State-assessed real estate value system to be fully reassessed'; Lee Jae-myung again talks of reversing gov't policy (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Staff shortages, overtime work; medical workers' 'burnout' deepens (Kookmin Daily)
-- Proportion of people wanting to sell houses hits highest mark in 2 1/2 yrs (Donga Ilbo)
-- Revelations and counteraction overshadowing policy debate (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Voters fatigued, number of swing voters on the rise (Segye Times)
-- 2 yrs ago Lee said gov't-assessed real estate value system should change in line with real market value, now he says it should be fully reassessed (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Seoul National University hospital decides to increase COVID-19 beds by 100 (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Fueling disgust rather than vetting presidential candidates, public fatigue increases (Hankyoreh)
-- Critically ill patients hit new high of 1,025; people in 60s account for 33 pct (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'No. 1 real estate policy priority for new gov't is tax cut' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Both Lee, Yoon pledge to supply 2.5 million homes (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Family blunders lead both candidates to apologize (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Omicron, a pandemic silver lining? (Korea Herald)
-- More Korean voters balk at choosing presidential candidates (Korea Times)
(END)

