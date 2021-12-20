Korean-language dailies

-- 'State-assessed real estate value system to be fully reassessed'; Lee Jae-myung again talks of reversing gov't policy (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Staff shortages, overtime work; medical workers' 'burnout' deepens (Kookmin Daily)

-- Proportion of people wanting to sell houses hits highest mark in 2 1/2 yrs (Donga Ilbo)

-- Revelations and counteraction overshadowing policy debate (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Voters fatigued, number of swing voters on the rise (Segye Times)

-- 2 yrs ago Lee said gov't-assessed real estate value system should change in line with real market value, now he says it should be fully reassessed (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Seoul National University hospital decides to increase COVID-19 beds by 100 (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Fueling disgust rather than vetting presidential candidates, public fatigue increases (Hankyoreh)

-- Critically ill patients hit new high of 1,025; people in 60s account for 33 pct (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 'No. 1 real estate policy priority for new gov't is tax cut' (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Both Lee, Yoon pledge to supply 2.5 million homes (Korea Economic Daily)

