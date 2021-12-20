(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 20)

There is no doubt that the commemoration was aimed at justifying the hereditary succession and urging devoted loyalty to Kim Jong-un. In a word, the anniversary was nothing but the North's attempt to perpetuate the Kim dynasty. The Kim regime has been marked by a reign of terror that included the relentless purging of his political enemies such as his uncle, Jang Song-thaek, who was abruptly executed for being a counter-revolutionary in December 2013. It also reportedly played a certain role in the assassination of Kim's half-brother, Kim Jong-nam, in Malaysia in 2017.