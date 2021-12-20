(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 20)

Such findings could be just the tip of the iceberg as the BAI's probe was confined to the designing of the solar panel complex. The audit began after a North Jeolla-based civic group in May petitioned for an audit of the project, raising suspicions over the KHNP allegedly having given favors to Hyundai Global. The environmental group claimed that the Hyundai subsidiary won a designing contract worth 120 billion won — which takes up 35 percent of the entire installation cost for panels on Lake Saemangeum — even without participating in bidding. The civic group also raised suspicion that Hyundai Global had won a 27 percent stake in the construction of power transmission and transformation facilities, too. And yet, the BAI did not inspect the remaining four suspicions citing the ongoing investigations by the Fair Trade Commission (FTC) and the police.