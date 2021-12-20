Monday's weather forecast
09:00 December 20, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 10/03 Sunny 20
Incheon 10/06 Cloudy 10
Suwon 11/01 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 11/02 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 12/02 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 09/-4 Cloudy 40
Gangneung 13/04 Sunny 20
Jeonju 13/03 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 13/01 Cloudy 0
Jeju 15/07 Sunny 0
Daegu 12/-1 Sunny 20
Busan 13/03 Sunny 0
(END)