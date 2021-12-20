Go to Contents
Monday's weather forecast

09:00 December 20, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 10/03 Sunny 20

Incheon 10/06 Cloudy 10

Suwon 11/01 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 11/02 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 12/02 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 09/-4 Cloudy 40

Gangneung 13/04 Sunny 20

Jeonju 13/03 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 13/01 Cloudy 0

Jeju 15/07 Sunny 0

Daegu 12/-1 Sunny 20

Busan 13/03 Sunny 0

(END)

