Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #military new cases

Military reports 30 more COVID-19 cases

10:51 December 20, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Monday reported 30 additional COVID-19 cases, including 26 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 2,963.

Of the new cases, 22 are from the Army, two from the Navy, two from the Marine Corps, three from the Air Force and one from a unit under the direct control of the defense ministry, the ministry said.

Currently, 348 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,184 are breakthrough cases.

In this May 24, 2021, file photo, a soldier receives a COVID-19 test at a makeshift clinic in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK