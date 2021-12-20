Seoul stocks sharply down late Mon. morning on virus worries
SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks plunged nearly 1.5 percent late Monday morning as investor sentiment worsened over virus concerns.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) declined 39.83 points, or 1.32 percent, to 2,977.9 points as of 11:20 a.m.
South Korea reported fewer than 6,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time in six days Monday due partly to less testing over the weekend, but the number of new critically ill patients was at almost 1,000.
Most large caps traded lower in Seoul.
Top cap Samsung Electronics shed 0.77 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix traded flat.
Internet portal operator Naver retreated 2.6 percent, leading chemical firm LG Chem fell 3.73 percent, and top automaker Hyundai Motor lost 1.91 percent.
Among gainers, bio firm SK Bioscience added 2.22 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,189.15 won against the U.S. dollar, down 8.25 won from the previous session's close.
