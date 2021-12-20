Park Ji-sung joins his former Premier League club for coaching training
SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- The retired South Korean midfielder Park Ji-sung is joining his former Premier League club Queens Park Rangers (QPR) as part of his coaching training.
QPR announced on their website on Saturday (local time) that Park will coach the club's under-16 squad as part of his "B" coaching license.
Park, who became the first South Korean in the Premier League when he signed with Manchester United in 2005, spent his final Premiership season with the London-based QPR in 2012-2013.
SInce his playing career ended, Park has been dabbling at football administration while also working on his coaching license. The 40-year-old once served as director of youth development strategies for the Korea Football Association. He is currently an adviser for the five-time reigning K League 1 champions, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.
Park split the 2021 season between South Korea and London.
"Having played for QPR, I am really interested to see how they develop their younger players," Park was quoted as saying on QRP's website. "I have learned lots from the players as well as the coaches. When I look at Asia or South Korea, administration needs improving compared to Europe and I will look that way."
