Krafton invests US$5 mln in Indian dating app 'FRND'
SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- Krafton Inc., the South Korean gaming giant behind the global smash hit "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" (PUBG), said Monday that it has invested US$5 million in the Indian dating app FRND.
The investment into FRND is part of a Series A round of funding worth $6.5 million that includes other investors, such as India Quotient and Elevation Capital, the company said.
A Series A round of financing is the first round of financing that a startup receives from a venture capital firm.
FRND is a dating app that allows users to connect with each other through one-on-one voice chat while playing games. It currently provides services in 10 Indian languages and plans to expand to more languages through the investment, according to Krafton.
