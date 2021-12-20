Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon orders hospitals to focus on critically ill COVID-19 patients
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in instructed national university hospitals on Monday to focus their medical resources on caring for critically ill COVID-19 patients.
Moon's order came as hospitals have struggled to secure beds for these patients amid a surge in their numbers, with the daily count hitting an all-time high of 1,025 on Sunday.
-----------------
Krafton invests US$5 mln in Indian dating app 'FRND'
SEOUL -- Krafton Inc., the South Korean gaming giant behind the global smash hit "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" (PUBG), said Monday that it has invested US$5 million in the Indian dating app FRND.
The investment into FRND is part of a Series A round of funding worth $6.5 million that includes other investors, such as India Quotient and Elevation Capital, the company said.
-----------------
Spy agency warns of possible terrorist attacks during holiday season
SEOUL -- South Korea's state intelligence agency on Monday warned of possible terrorist attacks during the upcoming year-end holiday season, stressing that terrorism is increasingly becoming an "actually existing threat" in the country.
The National Intelligence Service (NIS) said anti-vaccine protests in Europe and other countries could turn violent or become a target for a terrorist attack, and South Korea is no longer free from such threats.
-----------------
Yoon vows to double war veterans' allowances
SEOUL -- Yoon Suk-yeol, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, on Monday vowed to double war veterans' allowances and improve welfare for service members as he targeted military voters ahead of the March 9 election.
"I will improve disability criteria so that veterans who sacrificed themselves for the country do not feel disappointed," Yoon said in a Facebook post, referring to veterans of the Korean War and the Vietnam War.
-----------------
S. Korea ranks 4th in world's video game market in 2020
SEOUL -- South Korea's video game market expanded more than 20 percent on-year to rank fourth in the world last year on the back of stellar growth in online games, a report showed Monday.
The country's video game market posted 18.9 trillion won (US$15.9 billion) in sales last year, up 21.3 percent from the previous year, according to an annual report by the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA).
-----------------
S. Korean gov't cautious on possible change in political status of N. Korean leader's sister
SEOUL -- South Korea's unification ministry responded cautiously Monday to reports of a possible change in the stature of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister, days after she was seen standing alongside members of the powerful politburo of the North's ruling party during a memorial event last week.
Kim Yo-jong, apparently influential in the secretive regime, was spotted between members and alternate members of the politburo during a memorial event for her father and late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang on Friday, indicating she may have been named a member or an alternate member of the organ, according to footage aired on the North's state media.
-----------------
S. Korea ranks 9th in world arms exports: report
SEOUL -- South Korea was the world's 9th-largest arms exporter in the 2016-2020 period, accounting for 2.7 percent of the world's total defense exports, an annual government report showed Monday.
According to the Global Defense Market Yearbook 2021 released by the Korea Research Institute for Defense Technology Planning and Advancement (KRIT), South Korea's arms export ranking rose from 10th place in the 2015-2019 period.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks sink to 3-week low amid virus scare
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks plunged nearly 2 percent Monday morning amid spreading virus concern. The Korean won steeply fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) retreated 54.73 points, or 1.81 percent, to close at 2,963 points, the lowest closing since Dec. 2.
