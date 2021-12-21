Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 21.
Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea to mobilize all available public medical resources for treatment of serious COVID-19 patients (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea forecast to have 'war with inflation' next year, freezes electricity price for Q1 (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ruling party, gov't mulls freezing real estate holding tax ahead of presidential election (Donga Ilbo)
-- Lee says will ease real estate sales tax on multiple home owners after election if Cheong Wa Dae doesn't now (Seoul Shinmun)
-- One-time freeze on real estate holding tax that only targets votes (Segye Times)
-- Ruling party, gov't delays increasing real estate holding tax, public utility prices to win presidential election (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Tax cut and electricity price freeze: policies only targeting presidential election (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Ruing party, gov't uses tax cut gimmick ahead of presidential election (Hankyoreh)
-- Lee Jae-myung's pledges to not raise taxes next year for presidential election votes (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Ruling party says will use this year's prices to calculate next year's real estate holding tax, a gimmick ahead of presidential election (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Ruling party, gov't to freeze real estate holding tax for next year in weird one-year tax pledge (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- 4.0 percent growth is projected for 2021 (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea seeks economic normalization next year via tourism boost, new tech (Korea Herald)
-- Toughened distancing rules cause conflicts at restaurants, cafes (Korea Times)
