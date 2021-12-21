Korean-language dailies

-- S. Korea to mobilize all available public medical resources for treatment of serious COVID-19 patients (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- S. Korea forecast to have 'war with inflation' next year, freezes electricity price for Q1 (Kookmin Daily)

-- Ruling party, gov't mulls freezing real estate holding tax ahead of presidential election (Donga Ilbo)

-- Lee says will ease real estate sales tax on multiple home owners after election if Cheong Wa Dae doesn't now (Seoul Shinmun)

-- One-time freeze on real estate holding tax that only targets votes (Segye Times)

-- Ruling party, gov't delays increasing real estate holding tax, public utility prices to win presidential election (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Tax cut and electricity price freeze: policies only targeting presidential election (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Ruing party, gov't uses tax cut gimmick ahead of presidential election (Hankyoreh)

-- Lee Jae-myung's pledges to not raise taxes next year for presidential election votes (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Ruling party says will use this year's prices to calculate next year's real estate holding tax, a gimmick ahead of presidential election (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Ruling party, gov't to freeze real estate holding tax for next year in weird one-year tax pledge (Korea Economic Daily)

