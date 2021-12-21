(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Dec. 21)

No arrest has been made so far by the CIO, not to mention indictments. In the case where a prosecutor allegedly instigated the PPP to file complaints against politicians who agree with the DP, the agency requested his arrest once and his pre-trial detention twice, but all of the requests were rejected by the court. In the second pre-trial detention hearing, a senior CIO official pleaded the judge to issue a warrant, saying that "we are amateurs (in investigation)."