(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 21)

Former KHNP President and CEO Lee Kwan-sup quit the post in January 2018 with more than 20 months left in his tenure, opposing President Moon's nuclear energy phase-out policy. Lee was replaced by current CEO Chung Jae-hoon who should now take responsibility for the irregularities surrounding the solar power project. President Moon also cannot avoid responsibility as he had initiated the massive project. During a ceremony on Oct. 30, 2018, Moon acclaimed the Saemangeum solar project as "opening the era of the new millennium for an energy shift."