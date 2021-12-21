(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 21)
Solar panel irregularities
Time to conduct thorough probes over favoritism
The Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI) has discovered irregularities in a massive state project to set up solar panels in reclaimed land on Saemangeum in North Jeolla Province. BAI said the Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Corporation (KHNP) commissioned the 22.8 billion won ($19.2 million) project for designing a huge solar power complex to Hyundai Global, which had no license to carry out such projects at the time.
The KHNP, in charge of the project, and Hyundai Global jointly established a special purpose corporation, Saemangeum Solar Power, in 2018. The KHNP did not carry out open bidding for the project despite a regulation requiring it for projects exceeding 20 billion won. The KHNP signed a contract with the subsidiary of Hyundai Group without carrying out the due process for public bidding.
Hyundai Global commissioned a 19.5 billion won project to a subcontractor company three months before it formally signed the contract with the KHNP. This has raised suspicion that the KHNP had already selected Hyundai Global as the contractor for the project. BAI revealed three KHNP officials were aware of the illegitimacy of the contract, asking them to be subject to punitive steps.
The case has raised allegations that the Moon Jae-in administration offered favors to the Hyundai subsidiary for the purpose of helping Hyundai Group, which has been suffering difficulties due to suspended projects with North Korea amid soured inter-Korean relations. Hyundai Global is the group's fledgling affiliate in the area of recycling energy.
The BIA embarked on the inspection, prompted by a petition filed by an environmental organization in the province in May, claiming the KHNP had provided diverse privileges to Hyundai Global. The civic group alleged that Hyundai Global received orders for a 120 billion won project for constructing electricity facilities without an open bidding.
Yet the BAI did nothing to confirm those allegations, saying that the police and the Fair Trade Commission were investigating the case. The Saemangeum solar panel complex is a mega project requiring 4.6 trillion won in total. Since 2018, the KHNP has been the target of criticism for its alleged offering of favors to certain companies.
Former KHNP President and CEO Lee Kwan-sup quit the post in January 2018 with more than 20 months left in his tenure, opposing President Moon's nuclear energy phase-out policy. Lee was replaced by current CEO Chung Jae-hoon who should now take responsibility for the irregularities surrounding the solar power project. President Moon also cannot avoid responsibility as he had initiated the massive project. During a ceremony on Oct. 30, 2018, Moon acclaimed the Saemangeum solar project as "opening the era of the new millennium for an energy shift."
The police and the FTC are taking flak for their lukewarm attitudes in dealing with the case. They should dig deeper into the case to confirm allegations about favoritism and wrongdoings related to the project.
