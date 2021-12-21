Senior presidential aide resigns after son used dad's name on job applications
09:52 December 21, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- Kim Jin-kook, the senior presidential secretary for civil affairs, resigned Tuesday after his son was found to have used his father's name on job applications.
Kim tendered his resignation as soon as he arrived at work Tuesday, and President Moon Jae-in immediately accepted the offer, a senior Cheong Wa Dae official told reporters on condition of anonymity.
Local broadcaster MBC reported Monday that Kim's son wrote on multiple job applications that his father is the senior secretary for civil affairs and would help the companies if they hired the son.
