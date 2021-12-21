Military reports 17 more COVID-19 cases
10:16 December 21, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Tuesday reported 17 additional COVID-19 cases, with all of them being breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 2,980.
Of the new cases, 10 are from the Army, four from the Marine Corps, two from the Air Force, and one from a unit under the direct control of the defense ministry, the ministry said.
Currently, 307 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,201 are breakthrough cases.
