Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #military-coronavirus

Military reports 17 more COVID-19 cases

10:16 December 21, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Tuesday reported 17 additional COVID-19 cases, with all of them being breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 2,980.

Of the new cases, 10 are from the Army, four from the Marine Corps, two from the Air Force, and one from a unit under the direct control of the defense ministry, the ministry said.

Currently, 307 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,201 are breakthrough cases.

In this Nov. 1, 2021, file photo, soldiers in uniform head to Seoul Station. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK