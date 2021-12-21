China, Russia agree to cooperate for 'constructive' roles on Korea peace: ministry
BEIJING, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- China and Russia had senior-level telephone consultations on Korean Peninsula issues and agreed to maintain close cooperation for "constructive roles" for a political resolution to the issues, according to Beijing's foreign ministry Tuesday.
During the session held the previous day, Liu Xiaoming, the Chinese government's special representative on Korean Peninsula affairs, and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov, exchanged views about the regional situation.
"They agreed to keep in close contact and coordination to play constructive roles in maintaining peace and stability on the Peninsula and promoting the political settlement of Peninsula Issues with joint efforts," the ministry said in a statement posted on its website.
They took note of the virtual meeting between leaders of the two countries -- Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin -- last week. "The important consensus reached during the meeting further enhanced high-level mutual trust, and will guide the in-depth coordination and cooperation between the two countries on the Korean Peninsula Issues," it read.
(END)