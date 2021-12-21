Seoul stocks up late Tue. morning on bargain hunting
SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Tuesday morning, as investors sought to buy oversold stocks after the key index's recent plunge.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 14.29 points, or 0.48 percent, to 2,977.29 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks started strong after the stock index dipped nearly 2 percent the previous session over the global spread of the omicron coronavirus variant.
Institutional buying led the KOSPI's gain.
Most large caps rebounded in Seoul, with top cap Samsung Electronics adding 1.17 percent and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix jumping 3.32 percent.
Leading automaker Hyundai Motor moved up 0.49 percent, and internet portal operator Naver advanced 0.94 percent.
Among losers, pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics lost 0.86 percent, and electric car battery maker LG Chem decreased 2.59 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,192.2 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.4 won from the previous session's close.
