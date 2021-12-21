Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Sejong #Democratic Party

Ruling party seeks to establish secondary presidential office in Sejong

11:51 December 21, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- The ruling Democratic Party (DP) on Tuesday said it is seeking to establish a secondary presidential office in the central administrative city of Sejong following a pledge from its presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung.

The DP said its plan to set up a secondary presidential office in Sejong, some 160 kilometers south of Seoul, will be introduced as a party policy at its general meeting Wednesday.

Lee promised in a Facebook post in September that he will establish a secondary presidential office in Sejong for balanced national development.

South Korea has been pushing to make Sejong the nation's administrative capital.

Earlier this year, lawmakers passed a bill to build a parliamentary branch in Sejong with an aim to decentralize the densely populated greater Seoul area and boost efficiency in the Assembly's collaboration with government ministries and agencies already located in the central administrative city.

Rep. Yun Ho-jung (C), floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party, speaks at a party meeting at the National Assembly in Seoul on Dec. 21, 2021. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK